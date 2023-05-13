Pastor Henry Shaffer - The Importance of Deliverance for the Coming Move of God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Henry Shaffer - a grandfather in deliverance to the likes of A. A. Allen, William Branham, and Derek Prince - Shares the importance of deliverance prep for the upcoming move of God; what to expect in a deliverance; forgiveness; multiples in deliverance; Spirit Spouses; Mind Control and much more! Please like and share, share, share this Amazing Conversation!
