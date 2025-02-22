The footage shows the moment when a group of foreign mercenaries was wiped out by Russian forces near Konstantinovka during an evacuation attempt. The Russian military channel released footage on February 21, 2025, showing the failed evacuation of troops fighting for Kiev on the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway, discovered by Russian scouts, and then subjected to heavy shelling. Konstantinovka, this is the main thing, because it is a serious logistics area, the main clashes are concentrated in the area of the transport interchange on the highway, where Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack. There were reports by representatives of the Russian Security Forces on February 19 that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had removed Polish mercenaries deployed near Konstantinovka. During the attack, Russian drones dropped several mortars, hitting the vehicle before it even had time to leave the place. It is unknown how many foreign mercenaries were being transported somewhere, but the documentation shows significant destruction of the vehicle and the troops inside it as at the end of the video. Most likely all the passengers were killed! Russian forces continue to launch attacks on the transport interchange area on the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway, where Russian units are consolidating their important positions along the route.

