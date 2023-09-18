Quo Vadis





Sep 18, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Extraordinary Message to Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana for July 2, 2023.





On July 2, 2023, the Visionary Mirjana Dragicevic had the privilege of an extraordinary apparition of the Queen of Peace in Medjugorje.





This is the message she received.





"Dear children, according to the will of the Merciful Father, I have given you and I will still give you clear signs of my maternal presence.





My children, it is for my maternal desire for the healing of souls. It is for the desire that every child of my children may have an authentic faith, that he may live prodigious experiences by drinking at the source of the Word of my Son, of the Word of life.





My children, with his love and sacrifice, my Son has brought the light of faith into the world and shown you the way of faith.





For, my children, faith elevates pain and suffering. Authentic faith makes prayer more sensitive, it performs works of mercy: a dialogue, an offering.





Those children of mine who have faith, an authentic faith, are happy in spite of everything, because they live on earth the beginning of Heaven's happiness.





Therefore, my children, apostles of my love, I invite you to set an example of authentic faith, to bring light to where there is darkness, to live my Son.





My children, as a Mother I say to you: you cannot walk the way of faith and follow my Son without your shepherds.





Pray that they have the strength and love to guide you. Your prayers always be with them.





Thank you.





Our Lady's last message to Mirjana earlier this year occurred on March 18, 2023.





That message of Our Lady follows here:





Dear children, I invite you to get to know my Son better through prayer and charity.





That pure and open hearts learn to listen.





To listen to what my Son tells you in order to see spiritually.





That as one people of God, in communion with my Son, you witness the truth with your life.





Pray, my children, that together with my Son you can bring only peace, joy and love to all your brothers and sisters.





I am with you and I bless you with a mother's blessing.





Visionary Mirjana is now married, with two daughters.





The first visionary to receive the tenth and last secret, Mirjana will also have a key role when the time of the secrets draws close.





Original text: lasacrafamilia.it





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikc86kOW7mo