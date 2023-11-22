WWZEEE - Dr. Spencer & Micah Moreland - Could This Technology Be the Answer for Injected Victims?

Maria Zeee





Nov 21, 2023





Dr. Wil Spencer and Micah Moreland from Patient Advocate Bulldog join Maria Zeee to discuss a technology exploding through the freedom movement which is assisting injection injured victims, and people with varying illnesses.





This interview was originally uploaded on Brighteon.TV: https://www.brighteon.com/1f1ef8d8-588b-488b-84cc-b136b6c79a96





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





To subscribe to Zeee Media's encrypted channel on Galileyo visit the below link:





http://galileyo.com/influencer/maria





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3wzkv5-wwzeee-dr.-spencer-and-micah-moreland-could-this-technology-be-the-answer-f.html