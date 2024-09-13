Deception is so great.. Wings of the same Bird

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Four Reason's Trump is False Light – Dualism
The VCAST cover the proof points / evidence of Trump being a shill for the NWO. Your watching big time wrestling for the upcoming selection.
1. Appears to be part of the club with Free Manson optics
2. Pushed the bio engineering poison poke that mixes iron and clay – seed dna war 3. Pushed the beast system like 5G, Biometrics surveillance, freedom cities etc
4. Ties with Israel – the women of revelation