US High School Baseball Featuring: Hunter Whipkey - Class Of 2024

On today's show we have a great utility prospect out of PA with a solid glove and consistent performance with the lumber.
Stick around for a simple method from the NCSF coaches, on how to loosen up tight neck and shoulder muscles.
Video Credits:
Hunter Whipkey - Class Of 2024
Email: [email protected]
Phone#: 814-521-8188
https://www.youtube.com/@Hunter_Whipkey
I Y and T Reaching
Understanding the differences in I Y and T reaches at the NCSF Certified Strength Coach Workshop. Learn more @ https://bit.ly/3Y8Hbxn
