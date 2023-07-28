BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US High School Baseball Featuring: Hunter Whipkey - Class Of 2024
47 views • 07/28/2023

Presented on US Sports by The National Council On Strength And Fitness

Take Your Career To The Next Level:
Become A Certified Strength Coach
https://bit.ly/3Y8Hbxn

On today's show we have a great utility prospect out of PA with a solid glove and consistent performance with the lumber.

Stick around for a simple method from the NCSF coaches, on how to loosen up tight neck and shoulder muscles.

Video Credits:
Hunter Whipkey - Class Of 2024
Email: [email protected]
Phone#: 814-521-8188
https://www.youtube.com/@Hunter_Whipkey

I Y and T Reaching
Understanding the differences in I Y and T reaches at the NCSF Certified Strength Coach Workshop. Learn more @ https://bit.ly/3Y8Hbxn

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun
US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
baseballrecruitbaseball playerprospectncaa baseballbaseball coach
