Animaniacs (1994, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
28 views • 10/12/2023

Animaniacs is a puzzle-platformer developed by Konami and published by Konami (in North America, Europe and Australia) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).

The Animaniacs want to start a shop for pop cultural items. They want to collect some famous movie props to sell in the shop, so they start searching the studios for them.

Animaniacs is a puzzle-platformer where you need to make use of the special abilities of all three Animaniac siblings to make it through the levels. You control one of the three at a time, but the other two will follow you. You can always switch between the charcters. Yakko can push and pull certain things like creates, and he can use a paddle ball to stun enemies. Wakko can swing a mallet to break things, activate switches and light fuses. Dot can blow a kiss which will make some characters do things in order for you to progress.

Keywords
platformerkonamitec toyanimaniacs
