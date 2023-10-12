Animaniacs (1994, Mega Drive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Animaniacs is a puzzle-platformer developed by Konami and published by Konami (in North America, Europe and Australia) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).
The Animaniacs want to start a shop for pop cultural items. They want to collect some famous movie props to sell in the shop, so they start searching the studios for them.
Animaniacs is a puzzle-platformer where you need to make use of the special abilities of all three Animaniac siblings to make it through the levels. You control one of the three at a time, but the other two will follow you. You can always switch between the charcters. Yakko can push and pull certain things like creates, and he can use a paddle ball to stun enemies. Wakko can swing a mallet to break things, activate switches and light fuses. Dot can blow a kiss which will make some characters do things in order for you to progress.