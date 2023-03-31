© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2cwkyi1194
中共和卖美贼们作恶，痛苦都是世界的老百姓承担！
福奇与中共的合作，造成了病毒释放，导致一百万美国人死亡
Fauci's cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party. It caused the release of a virus that killed one million Americans.