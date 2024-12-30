Fellowship With One Another-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-DEC 30 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Man is a Unique Creature Whose Life Came From the Very Breath of God. This World, Over the Course of Time, Has Plunged Deeper and Deeper Into Chaos As We Have Seen Examples of "Gain of Function" Used on Citizens [e.g. Wuhan Virus]. Sin Has Brought Conflict, Sorrow, Pain, and Death; But We Must Remember We Are All Sinners and God Wants Us to Fellowship with One Another. Be Merciful and Longsuffering with Others -- Much Like God is with Us.