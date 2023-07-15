Child Protective Services Attack American Families: CPS Corruption REVEALED In ‘Take Care Of Maya’

Stew Peters Show





July 14, 2023





Thousands of parents have taken their children to the hospital for legitimate medical needs only to be accused of child abuse by child trafficking vultures.

Lorina Troy, who appeared in the recent Netflix documentary called ‘Take Care of Maya’, is here to tell her story about how CPS stole her babies.

Hospitals habitually fabricate child abuse claims and then make parents’ lives a living hell.

The Netflix documentary ‘Take Care of Maya’ details the tragic story of a mother driven to suicide because Child Protective Services took her children.

Lorina’s son JJ was born with a rare birth defect called benign external hydrocephalus which means his head was elongated.

The hospital never told Lorina that her son had the birth defect.

When she took him in to the doctor the hospital accused Lorina of causing “shaken baby syndrome” which triggered CPS to come and take both of her two children.

It took the Troys 5 months to get their children back.

To get their boys back the Troys had to sell their house and spend more than 80K in attorneys fees.

Lorina Troy has written a book about this terrible experience called “Miracles of Faith”.

CPS falsified documents, lied to a judge and made up the lie that her children were in immediate danger.

The Sheriff showed up at the Troy house and ripped the children from Lorina’s arms.

The judge would not place the children with family members and put them in foster care instead.

Lorina’s husband was falsely charged with abuse which meant he lost his top secret security clearance and his job.

Native American, Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander children are the number one target of Child Protective Services.

In response to this travesty, Texas passed a law to allow for a second opinion before parents have their kids stolen by CPS.

Buy Lorina Troy's book "Miracles of Faith"

Watch this new segment NOW

