Worst of Woke Awards 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Timestamps
00:00 - Year in review
06:58 - Best cancellation
13:16 - Biggest disappointment
23:31 - Most deserved flop
30:03 - Worst screen couple
35:29 - Worst song
41:57 - Worst music video
42:29 - Worst casting
46:44 - Worst animation
51:50 - The Despot's Pardon
56:05 - Worst trailer
Despot Awards
58:23 - Worst girlboss
1:01:18 - Most damaged career
1:01:47 - Worst wanker
1:04:11 - Worst CGI
1:04:50 - Worst performance in a non-binary role