Gaza City this evening, they're local time - different view of Israel's Destruction of Building

Gaza City this evening, they're local time - different view.

Adding this from the other perspective:

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has placed the responsibility for the current escalation in the region on Israel's daily provocations and the international community's inaction in response to them.

💬 "The continuation of double standards, the silence of the international community regarding the criminal actions of Israeli forces against the Palestinian people, as well as ongoing injustice and oppression suffered by the Palestinian people, are the reasons for the explosive situation and the absence of peace and security in the region," according to the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry emphasized that "Israel's refusal to adhere to signed agreements and its violations of international resolutions have undermined the peace process and resulted in the failure to resolve the Palestinian issue after 75 years of suffering and displacement."

AND:

The representative of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Abdul Latif Al-Kanu, said that the operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" was a response to Israel's repeated violations of the "red lines" at the Al-Aqsa Mosque , Iraqi TV channel Rudaw reported.



