Russian AF using an anti-tank guided missile the night before burned an enemy group of up to 10 people - Trying to improve their positions in the Zaporozhye direction.

The @wargonzo project got an exclusive video of how soldiers of one of the units of the Russian Armed Forces using an anti-tank guided missile the night before burned an enemy group of up to 10 people who were trying to improve their positions in the Zaporozhye direction.
The author of the video commented on the situation briefly: "This is for Makiivka."