Hezbollah targeting the 'Stella Maris' naval base with Nassr 2 ballistic missiles, earlier this morning

Hezbollah releases footage for targeting the “Stella Maris” naval base with Nassr 2 ballistic missiles, earlier this morning.
The video features surveillance footage of the base that was previously captured by Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" reconnaissance drone.
Disclaimer: I denounce violence and terrorism of any kind, anything shared is purely for journalistic purposes to share the world news.