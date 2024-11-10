The Truth About Toxic Masculinity!

Friday Night Live 8 November 2024





In this episode, I share a humorous experience at the barber that opens a discussion on modern grooming culture, choice, and control. We critique celebrity accountability in politics and explore societal expectations of masculinity and femininity, introducing the “burnt toast theory” to highlight the silver linings in adversity.





The conversation addresses the cultural scripts around gender dynamics and the misunderstandings that arise between men and women. I encourage listeners to examine their beliefs and the interplay between individual choices and societal norms, inspiring a sense of agency amid life’s complexities.





