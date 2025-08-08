JAMES CARVILLE FORCED TO APOLOGIZE AFTER TRUMP THREATENS TO SUE 📜 OVER FALSE EPSTEIN ACCUSATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Carville forced to apologize to Melania Trump after lawyers threaten him with a defamation lawsuit over recent comments made on the Politicon show trying to claim that the FIrst Lady was connected closely to Jeffrey Epstein --- apparently not realizing the irony given accusations made against his former boss Bill Clinton. Meanwhile, Carville continues to lash out over the future of the Democrat Party, Donald Trump, politics, and the 2028 Election.
