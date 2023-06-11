My catch-up with Meow Meow MVI_1969

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another encounter with 19-or-so-year-old Meow Meow, who seeks me out when I
call in to our dear friends of many decades, Kim and Rita. Rita, who arrived
home shortly after this video, insisted that I stay and eat dinner, for the
second night in a row. They are exceptionally generous low income people, who
love God, love JK and me, loved Cadbury, and love cats in general.