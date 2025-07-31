BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NUMN Edition - #11 Nancy's PP Gets Hammered
unionoftheunknowns
unionoftheunknowns
14 views • 1 month ago

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama’s News! This week we cover:

We´re really sorry for all the death, destruction and discrimination.

Lula the ruler or merely a fooler?

Rappin’ on DC Hammer.

Zoo surprised when five lions escape through “shoddy fence”.

In between, other topics pop up as unexpectedly as large carnivorous felines in a Sydney suburb.



Justin and Terry´s Bonus Film Recommendations:

The two documentaries on the US 2020 election fraud 2,000 Mules and Mike Lindell’s Absolute Proof. Also, the highly entertaining British-made terrorism satire Four Lions.



This Week's News Challenge:

What do you make of the lion symbology used in the new statue of the Ashokan lions that now adorns the top of the Indian parliament building?



Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Justin, Stella and Terry, the man with the dodgy Internet connection. And special shout-outs to behind-the-scenes Unknowns Jackye (in producer mode) and Keel, who edited a listenable episode together from a dog’s breakfast of connection dropouts and delays.


Listen to us on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/NUMN-Edition---11-Nancys-PP-Gets-Hammered-e1q7it0


News Item Links:

⁠Crocodile Tears of Regret⁠;

⁠Lula Loser⁠?

⁠Hammer Time⁠;

⁠Houdini Lions⁠.



Other Useful links:


⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ - Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ — freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.



Please send us your take on this week's news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130




Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course, by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mama's News.

(Just don't tell your mama.)


newslibertypoliticspodcastlifecapitalismcultureagorismanarcho
