Recognizing Sly Tactics Predators Use to Molest Kids and Reporting It - Dr. Beth Robinson

With 35 years of experience working with kids, Dr. Beth Robinson knows better than anyone how quickly and deceptively a predator can perpetrate abuse. Beth is a professor of counseling at Colorado Christian University and the author of Protecting Your Child From Predators: How To Recognize and Respond to Sexual Danger. She discusses the warning signs and red flags of sexual abuse and predatory behavior and how parents and teachers can stay alert and watch for those signs and report suspicions immediately to law enforcement. She also talks about the importance of denying adults exclusive, one-on-one access to your children, no matter how friendly they may seem. Beth highlights the need for developing more awareness on this issue and how important it is to prosecute offending predators so more kids are protected and it gives a warning to others.
TAKEAWAYS
Intrusive parenting is an approach where parents unexpectedly pop in to visit their kids and check up on them
Look for sudden changes in your kid’s behavior - school performance suddenly dropping off or rise in depression
If you are aware or suspect any abuse occurring to any child, report it immediately to law enforcement
Small groups of children always need adult supervision
