Recognizing Sly Tactics Predators Use to Molest Kids and Reporting It - Dr. Beth Robinson
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
1
5 months ago


With 35 years of experience working with kids, Dr. Beth Robinson knows better than anyone how quickly and deceptively a predator can perpetrate abuse. Beth is a professor of counseling at Colorado Christian University and the author of Protecting Your Child From Predators: How To Recognize and Respond to Sexual Danger. She discusses the warning signs and red flags of sexual abuse and predatory behavior and how parents and teachers can stay alert and watch for those signs and report suspicions immediately to law enforcement. She also talks about the importance of denying adults exclusive, one-on-one access to your children, no matter how friendly they may seem. Beth highlights the need for developing more awareness on this issue and how important it is to prosecute offending predators so more kids are protected and it gives a warning to others.



TAKEAWAYS


Intrusive parenting is an approach where parents unexpectedly pop in to visit their kids and check up on them


Look for sudden changes in your kid’s behavior - school performance suddenly dropping off or rise in depression


If you are aware or suspect any abuse occurring to any child, report it immediately to law enforcement


Small groups of children always need adult supervision



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Techie Homeschool Mom (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TECHIECCM

Protecting Your Child From Predators book: https://amzn.to/41DpqID

Talking with Teens About Sexuality book: https://amzn.to/4iGFgt4


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. BETH ROBINSON

Website: https://www.drbethrobinson.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
groomingemotionalpedophilesparentingpredatorssexual healthoffendersgroomerstina griffincounter culture mom showdr beth robinsonsexual danger
