BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Goji Berry Cookies
Alice’s Healthy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
42 views • 11/10/2023

Goji Berry Cookies


1/4 cup HRS Organic Goji Berries 

1/2 cup HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

3 tablespoons GB Organic Raw Cacao Nibs

2 tablespoons GB Organic Hulled Hemp Seed

1 egg

1 cup sprouted whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon ground flax seed

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/3 cup chopped walnuts


Preparation

In a bowl, beat sugar, oil, and egg with a whisk. Add remaining ingredients until well blended.
Line cookie sheets with cooking parchment paper and drop a spoonful of the mixture 2 inches apart.
Bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until cookies are set on the edges.
Let it cool for 15-20 minutes before serving or store it in a tight container.



Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com


Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy