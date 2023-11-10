© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Goji Berry Cookies
1/4 cup HRS Organic Goji Berries
1/2 cup HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
1/2 cup melted coconut oil
3 tablespoons GB Organic Raw Cacao Nibs
2 tablespoons GB Organic Hulled Hemp Seed
1 egg
1 cup sprouted whole wheat flour
1 tablespoon ground flax seed
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/3 cup chopped walnuts
Preparation
Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com
