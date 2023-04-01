And We Know 3.31.2023 Day of RECKONING Trump Indictment, April [A], Maps, guns and Disinformation! PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
March 31, 2023
Many are making predictions since the indictment landed yesterday. It is amazing how many seem to know the future. We can only work together to unlock the MAP that gives us information on what is really going on. Could it be the arrest opens the doors to more? We will see this and the Trans agenda, Cyber attack talk, Austria big move, and some info from the INTEL BOARD.
There’s an insurrection happening at the Nashville Capitol. Gun control activists are shouting “Do your Job” https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/41936
Austrian PMs walk away from Zelenskyy speech https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/41935
JUST IN - Trump statement: "This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history." https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12857
Kash Patel discusses the indictment of President Trump with John Solomon. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12858
Assuming you know MKUltra is real… consider this: https://t.me/c/1716023008/168599
Miscarriages up 300% Neurological issues up 1000% These figures are staggering. Absolutly mind blowing. https://t.me/c/1716023008/168568
Putin speech ..amazing https://t.me/ScottyMar10/920
Video posted by Dan Scavino on Twitter🇺🇸https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/17566
Attorney General @JeffLandry's opening statement on Missouri v. Biden and the US Government's censorship industrial complex: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6889
O'keefe Media Group
March 31, 2023
A citizen journalist in Wisconsin has followed up on an OMG news investigation by testing publicly available data which showed residents in his state making a high volume of contributions. Residents interviewed in the footage denied knowledge of frequent donations made in their name.
