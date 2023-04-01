BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 3.31.2023 Day of RECKONING Trump Indictment, April [A], Maps, guns and Disinformation! PRAY!
158 views • 04/01/2023

LT of And We Know


March 31, 2023


Many are making predictions since the indictment landed yesterday. It is amazing how many seem to know the future. We can only work together to unlock the MAP that gives us information on what is really going on. Could it be the arrest opens the doors to more? We will see this and the Trans agenda, Cyber attack talk, Austria big move, and some info from the INTEL BOARD.


O'keefe Media Group


March 31, 2023


A citizen journalist in Wisconsin has followed up on an OMG news investigation by testing publicly available data which showed residents in his state making a high volume of contributions. Residents interviewed in the footage denied knowledge of frequent donations made in their name.


trumpgunspresidentchristianarrestcyber attacktransgenderindictmentdisinformationtraitorstransaustriaprayaprilmapsreckoningltand we knowexposing evilbig moveintel board
