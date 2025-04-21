BrightLearn - What's In Your Milk?: An Exposé of Industry and Government Cover-Up on the Dangers of the Genetically Engineered (rBGH) Milk You're Drinking by Samuel S. Epstein, M.D.

In "What's In Your Milk? An Exposé of Industry and Government Cover-Up on the Dangers of the Genetically Engineered (rBGH) Milk You're Drinking," Dr. Samuel S. Epstein delves into the controversial use of recombinant Bovine Growth Hormone (rBGH) in the dairy industry. Developed by Monsanto (now owned by Bayer), rBGH is a synthetic hormone injected into cows to increase milk production, but it poses significant health risks to both animals and humans. Cows treated with rBGH suffer from increased susceptibility to infections, infertility and severe stress diseases, while the milk they produce contains higher levels of Insulin-like Growth Factor 1 (IGF-1), which has been linked to various cancers. Despite these dangers, the FDA approved rBGH in 1993, based on flawed studies and with apparent conflicts of interest, as exemplified by the involvement of former Monsanto lawyer Michael Taylor in the approval process. The book exposes Monsanto's efforts to suppress adverse health data and the FDA's complicity in downplaying concerns. Dr. Epstein calls for transparency, mandatory labeling of rBGH-treated milk and consumer advocacy for organic and rBGH-free dairy products, highlighting the growing demand for safer alternatives and the power of consumer choice to drive industry change.





