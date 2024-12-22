The Tragic Loss of a 7-Year-Old to a Landmine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The child Muhammad Yasser Ali Rashaida, 7 years old, was martyred by the explosion of a landmine left behind by the occupation in the Rashaida area. This area, where the child and his father were, had been used by the occupation army for military training.
Interview: Yasser Al-Rashaida, the martyr's father.
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 21/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video