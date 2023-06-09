BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Moms On A Mission | Culture War | Guest: David Goodwin | Battle for the American Mind | Classical Education | Back to the Basics -Great Books
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
2 views • 06/09/2023

Today’s guest has spent countless hours researching the origin of our American Education system. He has uncovered an intentional, systematic, progressive heist to strip our beloved country of her Judeo Christian foundation.  In this episode, the Moms are joined by David Goodwin,  President of Association of Classical Christian Schools and co-author of the national best selling book, “Battle for the American Mind”, David explains why he and c0-author Pete Hegseth felt so compelled to write this book and why he believes all Americans should be educated about how the Progressives have captured the hearts and minds of our children. He defines the word paideia and how the progressives have stripped our Western Christian paideia from America’s K-12 schools.  David and the Moms conclude by discussing some practical strategies for pushing back against the indoctrination presently being advanced in schools. 


Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 at check out for your special moms on a mission discount

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.


Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Battle-American-Mind-Uprooting-Miseducation/dp/0063215047/ref=sr_1_1?hvadid=604581954190&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9026564&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=13082594733412793897&hvtargid=kwd-1676879154396&hydadcr=12914_13389371&keywords=battle+for+the+american+mind+pete&qid=1684424176&sr=8-1 


https://nation.foxnews.com/the-miseducation-of-america/ 

https://davidgoodwin.substack.com/ 


https://classicaldifference.org/ 


https://twitter.com/goodwind67?lang=en 


www.momsonamission.net 


[email protected] 


Keywords
educationmomsonamissondavidgoodwin
