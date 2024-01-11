Is Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza South Africa's ICJ Case Explained (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-
https://youtu.be/-8X2S1sIk8A?si=l1JulC38MmoF4uAn
Jan 10, 2024
In an unprecedented first, South Africa has is taking Israel to the International Court of Justice for violating the Genocide Convention in its unrelenting bombardment of Gaza since October 7. This is the first time Israel - a nation state built as a sanctuary for Jews who have historically faced anti-Semitism, pogroms, and genocide - will take the stand to defend itself against accusations of genocide. In a meticulously written 84-page document, South Africa has made a strong case for why it believes Israel has committed genocide against the Palestinians.
Ahead of the first part of the case against Israel which will begin on January 11, here’s what you need to know.
