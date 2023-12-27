Greenville E.R. nurse: Pandemonium broke out with jab roll-out after hospital near-empty in 2020

Emergency response nurse Anna, working in Greenville, South Carolina, says that, starting in spring of 2021, a deluge of patients came to her E.R. with...

- Blood clots in brain (ischemic stroke), lung (pulmonary embolism), legs (deep vein thrombosis)

- Unexplained heart palpitations

- Numbness

- Paralysis

Her emergency response unit became “the busiest we’ve ever been”, “unimaginable numbers [of patients]”, “it was complete chaos”. It definitely was not ‘COVID’ that was making people sick: “We had gone a year with COVID, a year that remained completely empty until the vaccines started coming out and all of a sudden everybody was sick. EVERYBODY.”

“The amount of stroke patients we saw was unreal, and it was people from like their twenties to elderly patients. We saw devastating neurological problems in young people that would probably never recover.”

One young girl’s half her body was paralyzed, almost certainly due to the COVID jab because of her age, and the paralysis that came on so quickly after the jab and with no other plausible causes.

“We are still seeing an incredible amount of people with heart problems.” “This is just the trend we’ve noticed that in the past three years, these problems have become exponentially worse in the general population. We are seeing enlarged hearts, hearts that are beating too fast, lungs that have blood clots in them that are unexplained, and of course strokes, we’re still seeing a lot of those.”

After their injection, people often had immediate symptoms of dizziness, nausea, and panic attacks, and would come straight to the emergency response unit.

SOURCE

Fragment from:

https://rumble.com/v3ur17h

Mirrored - frankploegman

