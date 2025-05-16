BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Reptilian hybrid Satanist elites & witches attack while sleeping but God’s Word is mighty to destroy
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
505 followers
258 views • 4 months ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2025). Fallen angels and their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite witch feminist demon spirits attack real Christians while they are sleeping, because they think it is when the humans are most vulnerable, but God’s Word & proclamation by the real Christian kings & priests, who are reigning & ruling over God's Creation on behalf of Christ, is mighty to destroy them all and send them into the abyss. See Dr. Myles Munroe’s video below. End of transmission…


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

Tags:

 

