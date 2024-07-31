BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Celeste Interviews Patrick From A Light On Podcast
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
184 views • 9 months ago

In this episode Celeste interviews Patrick from A Light On podcast to discuss solar flares, government beta tests, power grid issues, new humans and more!


A Light On Podcast:


Apple

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-light-on/id1584752172


Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/6KsqymZgwQKFCpSVoYCDj0


Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/@ALightOn


Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/alightonpodcast/?hl=en


Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news


Celestial Report,

Celeste Solum,

Patrick,

A Light On,

Solar Flares,

Beta tests,

power grid,

nano bots,

infrastructure,

depopulation,

extinction level events,

end of the world,

cycles of earth,

destruction of earth,

new earth,

human 2.0,

olympics,

satanic ritual,

vaccine,

synthetic humans,

androids,

fake Biden,

Biden clone,

firehose of information,

FEMA Exercises,

Keywords
vaccine, power grid, depopulation, infrastructure, satanic ritual, end of the world, solar flares, new earth, patrick, olympics, androids, celeste solum, nano bots, human 2.0, fema exercises, biden clone, fake biden, celestial report, a light on, beta tests, extinction level events, cycles of earth, destruction of earth, synthetic humans, firehose of information
