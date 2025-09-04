Jonathan Emord, Florida Ends Vaccine Mandates, States Ignore The CDC, Dr. Vohn Watts, Foundational Health - The RSB Show 9-4-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, DeSantis MAHA Commission, Florida Ends Vaccine Mandates, States Ignore The CDC, RFK Jr. vs. Corporate Science, FDA Hides Health Data, HHS Staff Ask RFK to Resign, FDA Daily Drug Updates, Dr. Vohn Watts, Foundational Health, Mancinella and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-desantis-launches-maha-commission-florida-ends-all-vaccine-mandates-states-individual-vaccine-policies-rfk-jr-vs-corporate-science-fda-hides-health-data-hhs-staff-ask-rfk-to-res/