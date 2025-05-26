© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump: “God did that….God did it!”
https://100percentfedup.com/president-trump-god-did-that-god-did-it/
-------------
BREAKING: We have just been informed by a former White House staffer that Joe Biden has passed away in his Delaware home this morning from complications caused by his prostrate cancer 👀