COSTA RICA IS THE NEW SWITZERLAND - PROTECT YOUR MONEY
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
56 views • 04/04/2024

Costa Rica is now the Switzerland of the western world. It is impossible to keep your money safe in Canada or the United States where they shut down bank accounts if you disagree with the government. The Australian Tax Authority and the Australian tax office have both become psychotic in the way that they handle people's taxes.

There is no advantage of any kind to keeping your money in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom or Australia. The best thing to do is tie your money up in property in Costa Rica and keep your money in Costa Rican bank accounts where it is safe from all prime eyes. There are no extradition treaties nor are there any information sharing trees between Costa Rica and the countries I have just listed.

If you want to keep your money move it to Costa Rica and get a hold of me to get that done.

www.kevinjjohnston.me

Keywords
canadarealtyrealtorrealestatejacocostaricauvitaquepossanjosebuyingahousehomesforsalemanuelantonio
