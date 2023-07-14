BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Sound of Freedom has the Deep State Petrified. They DO NOT WANT You, to see this Movie!
07/14/2023

“The Sound of Freedom” is making waves with the Deep state, Globalists. Because they don’t want you to know what they’re doing! RAPING AND KILLING CHILDREN. HUMAN TRAFFICKING IS THE BIGGEST BLACK MARKET MONEY MAKER. More so then illegal drugs & guns. It’s become such a huge problem, that hundreds of thousands of children go missing every year just in the United States alone. 

Unfortunately, United States is has the highest number of human trafficking victims. 

If you haven’t seen the Sound of Freedom, you must go watch this documentary. 

Please get in the fight to stop human trafficking, and child sexual exploitation & killing, and satanic ritual abuse.

Please don’t stand by and do nothing. At least share the content you see about this subject. Share this video far & wide. 







