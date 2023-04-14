Here’s What Happens When People Go to Sleep

"Have you ever wondered what happens when you go to sleep? 💤

In this video, Colleen A. McClung, a Professor of Psychiatry and Clinical and Translational Science at the University of Pittsburgh, explains!

According to Professor McClung, as someone falls asleep, their brain transitions from low amplitude, high-frequency waves to slow waves.

She also notes that there are biochemical changes that occur when someone falls asleep, and that this process is thought to be like a SWITCH. 😴

She suggests that people are either asleep or they are not, without much of a middle ground.

To learn more about Dr. McClung and her research, click https://mcclung.pitt.edu/ now!

