Here’s What Happens When People Go to Sleep

"Have you ever wondered what happens when you go to sleep? 💤
In this video, Colleen A. McClung, a Professor of Psychiatry and Clinical and Translational Science at the University of Pittsburgh, explains!
According to Professor McClung, as someone falls asleep, their brain transitions from low amplitude, high-frequency waves to slow waves.
She also notes that there are biochemical changes that occur when someone falls asleep, and that this process is thought to be like a SWITCH. 😴
She suggests that people are either asleep or they are not, without much of a middle ground.
To learn more about Dr. McClung and her research, click https://mcclung.pitt.edu/ now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C