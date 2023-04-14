BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here’s What Happens When People Go to Sleep
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
126 views • 04/14/2023

"Have you ever wondered what happens when you go to sleep? 💤

In this video, Colleen A. McClung, a Professor of Psychiatry and Clinical and Translational Science at the University of Pittsburgh, explains!

According to Professor McClung, as someone falls asleep, their brain transitions from low amplitude, high-frequency waves to slow waves.

She also notes that there are biochemical changes that occur when someone falls asleep, and that this process is thought to be like a SWITCH. 😴

She suggests that people are either asleep or they are not, without much of a middle ground.

To learn more about Dr. McClung and her research, click https://mcclung.pitt.edu/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
psychiatric disorderssleep deprivedcircadian rhythm
