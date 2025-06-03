BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
New AID Scandal & UN chief demands 'perpetrators are held accountable' as 'Israel kills 32 Palestinians waiting for food' at Trump-backed aid sites
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
43 views • 3 months ago

UN chief demands 'perpetrators are held accountable' as 'Israel kills 32 Palestinians waiting for food' at Trump-backed aid sites

Al Jazeera report on Antonio Guterres.

Just posted, News about this Gaza AID scandal:

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has quit the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) amid mounting chaos, deadly violence, and internal scandal.

BCG helped design the GHF model, set contractor pay rates, and managed its ops from Tel Aviv. They now say they’ve ended the contract and placed a senior partner on leave. Insiders say GHF may not survive without them.

GHF’s first 8 days:

➡️2 executive resignations

➡️Claim 7 million meals distributed 

➡️IDF opened fire near Rafah site — 27 civilians killed, dozens wounded

➡️Mass refusal by U.N. agencies and aid orgs to join

➡️New GHF director: Trump ally Johnnie Moore, evangelical PR operative

Israel controls the entire aid flow. Armed U.S. contractors secure distribution. 3 of 4 hubs operate only briefly each morning, with long lines, chaos, and reports of shootings near—but not inside—aid zones.

Despite GHF’s claim of safe ops, even Israeli defense officials warned of stampedes in internal memos.

BCG says its work was pro bono—but internal sources say they invoiced $1M+ per month. The U.N. and WFP have called the situation “a tragedy” and demand full access. Instead, Israel enforces a tight blockade, has displaced most of Gaza’s population south, and is ramping up a new northern offensive.

GHF was marketed as an “innovative” solution—but it’s become a failed, militarized workaround to global humanitarian norms.

This is privatized aid by design, collapsing in real time.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
