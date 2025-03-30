EXPOSED: PHARMA ADMITS VAX CAUSES CANCER! - Massive Cancer Epidemic Among Young People!

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of Big Pharma biotech billionaire and inventor of cancer drug Abraxane, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong declaring that the Covid "vaccine" has caused a massive uptick in cancer.





Dr. Soon-Shiong is also the owner of the LA Times which has pushed pro covid vaccine propaganda on the masses for years including just recently. This is a big admission but obviously years late.





The doctor pointed out that he's seeing metastatic pancreatic cancer in children as young as 13 which is extremely unusual. Pancreatic cancer usually only affects people 70 and older. It was a shock in 1991 when Michael Landon, actor and legendary TV producer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at 54 years old and died within 12 weeks. That was considered young. Now, here we are 3 decades later and it's being normalized to see young teens die from the horrible ailment.





Moderna had previously confirmed last year that their mRNA "vaccines" cause cancer and in an exposed coverup, Pfizer had acknowledged behind closed doors that their injections did the same.





Meanwhile, the latest normalization of disease related fear continues as Bird Flu propaganda is painted all over the media with claims that bobcats are spreading it as well as cat food. This is clearly an intro to the agenda to target the food supply and inject store bought meats with modRNA while simultaneously restricting food to rations. This is something the WEF has proclaimed they want to do so don't be surprised if we shift in that direction fast.





In this video, we break down the latest propagandist claims and the real solutions before our eyes.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025