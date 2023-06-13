Whats REALLY Causing the CANADIAN FIRES??

The Healthy American Peggy Hall
Streamed live on Jun 9, 2023
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold IRA
http://www.noblegoldinvestments.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
(There is always a risk of investment, and there's no guarantee of any kind)
EMERGENCY FOOD:
http://preparewithpeggy.com
WATCH NEXT:
• LOOKING FOR CLUES...
I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One!
If you can, please contribute to my legal fund so I bring these public serpents to justice!
✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do...
✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS
Save 10% Use code: happy10
https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org
✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:
http://peggyhall.tv
✅ JOIN us each Tuesday here: / @truehopedavid
TRUE HOPE TUESDAYS - 6:00 pm Pacific livestreams for spiritual support and encouragement
✅ NEW! Get my written take on breaking news, along with my best strategies, solutions, resources and remedies (delivered with a tiny bit of snark) to fight tyranny at every level.
Go here to subscribe for FREE:
https://peggyhall.substack.com/
✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course:
https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7