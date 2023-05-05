KIX Drummer struck by Cardiac Arrest during Live Performance - November 2022

On November 18, 2022, Jimmy Chalfant suffered a cardiac arrest during KIX's concert at the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, Virginia. Chalfant was unconscious and carried offstage before performing the last song of the show.

Back in September 2021, Chalfant suffered a heart attack at his home and was rushed to the hospital. He had immediate surgery to insert two stents in his heart then another surgery the next day for another stent.

During appearance on yesterday's (Wednesday, May 3) episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Chalfant opened up about his heart disease, saying (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, the first [time I was rushed to the hospital] was [due to] a heart attack. The second one was actually a cardiac arrest, where my heart stopped — while we were performing."

Explaining the difference between a heart attack and a cardiac arrest, Jimmy said: "A heart attack, it doesn't actually stop. Basically, a heart attack comes from blocked arteries, which I had three blocked arteries at that time. And fortunately they were able to get me into the cath lab and insert stents in those arteries; they didn't have to do a bypass. So I was really thankful for that. I got four stents that time. And then this [second] time, I guess it was because we were performing and I just finished my solo that my heart was racing a good bit at that time. I just finished my drum solo, stood up, did my thing, and apparently I sat back down, and somebody told me I sat back down and just froze. When they first saw that, they thought I was fooling with my kick pedal or something. And then when I didn't come back in for the end of that song, they figured something was wrong. And thank God for [KIX bassist] Mark [Schenker] and our guitar tech Brandon were right there. They got me off the drum riser and got me down and worked CPR right away. And they saved my life that night."

