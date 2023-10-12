German Government holds Israel above International Law and the Geneva Conventions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
German government helds Israel above international law and the Geneva conventions:
◾️German spokesperson stated that Scholz and his government priority is the solidarity with Israel as a victim of Hamas atrocities when asked about the siege and blockade of the Gaza strip.
◾️For the West in Ukraine and in the middle east the aggressor is the victim and has the right to commit war crimes and not be held accountable.
◾️ Meanwhile the International Courts of Justice and Human rights are still busy talking about Bucha without an actual investigation. The 400+ Palestinian children murdered by the Israeli strikes in less than 3 days are not something of their "competence".
◾️Video subtitles by @MyLordBebo.