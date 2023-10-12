BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

German Government holds Israel above International Law and the Geneva Conventions
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
244 views • 10/12/2023

German government helds Israel above international law and the Geneva conventions:

◾️German spokesperson stated that Scholz and his government priority is the solidarity with Israel as a victim of Hamas atrocities when asked about the siege and blockade of the Gaza strip.

◾️For the West in Ukraine and in the middle east the aggressor is the victim and has the right to commit war crimes and not be held accountable.

◾️ Meanwhile the International Courts of Justice and Human rights are still busy talking about Bucha without an actual investigation. The 400+ Palestinian children murdered by the Israeli strikes in less than 3 days are not something of their "competence".


◾️Video subtitles by @MyLordBebo.

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegermanyrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy