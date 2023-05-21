Sunday Sippers: Crook and Marker Classic Lemonade 4.75/5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to the other Sunday show when the ciders are low.This organic, low carb, sugar free libation from Crook and Marker is a nice alternative to the usual porch swing potables.
A nice balance of sweet and tart she runs 5.0 for the ABV.
An easy imbiber for a lazy afternoon libation.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w us
Skal!
E
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
