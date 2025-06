Sunday Sippers: Crook and Marker Classic Lemonade 4.75/5

Welcome to the other Sunday show when the ciders are low.This organic, low carb, sugar free libation from Crook and Marker is a nice alternative to the usual porch swing potables.

A nice balance of sweet and tart she runs 5.0 for the ABV.

An easy imbiber for a lazy afternoon libation.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w us

Skal!

E

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

