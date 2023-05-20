Leaked WHO Files Reveal Plan To Force Kids To Have Sexual Partners

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United Nations, in collaboration with the World Health Organization and Bill Gates-funded Rutgers, has launched the next phase of their war against humanity, sexualizing little children in primary education worldwide, for the purpose of normalizing pedophilia.
And Joe Biden, who was caught on camera playing with himself in public this week, has already agreed to accelerate the globalists plan to normalize pedophilia and push children to have sexual relationships and experiment with gender as early as possible.
Perhaps he was thinking about the United Nations new document titled “International Technical Guidance on Sexual Education”. It is the official guideline for elementary schools around the world.
The agenda to
ensure that little children have sexual partners is being further
developed by the World Health Organization and they also have a strict
timeline to impose on children’s sexual development. Their document,
“Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe”, contains instructions for
kindergartens and elementary schools
to teach children about the joys of masturbation and encourage them to find sexual partners.
Mirrored - The People's Voice