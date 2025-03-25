Is Marriage Worth It? The Truth You’re Not Hearing with Andrea Mrozek, Co-Author of “I Do?”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💍 As marriage rates decline and cohabitation rises, is our culture losing sight of one of the most stabilizing institutions in society? In this powerful episode, Andrea Mrozek, co-author of the new book I Do, Why Marriage Still Matters, joins us to reveal why *marriage is still worth it*—not just for couples but for children, communities, and our nation as a whole.
What you'll learn in this episode:
- 📉 The *real reasons* marriage is declining—and what it means for Canada’s future
- 💡 Why marriage is a *public good,* not just a personal decision
- 💰 The surprising ways marriage impacts *wealth and health*
- 👶 How children are affected when parents *marry vs. cohabit*
- 🏛️ What community leaders and faith leaders can do to *strengthen family culture* today
