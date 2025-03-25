Is Marriage Worth It? The Truth You’re Not Hearing with Andrea Mrozek, Co-Author of “I Do?”

*Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*





💍 As marriage rates decline and cohabitation rises, is our culture losing sight of one of the most stabilizing institutions in society? In this powerful episode, Andrea Mrozek, co-author of the new book I Do, Why Marriage Still Matters, joins us to reveal why *marriage is still worth it*—not just for couples but for children, communities, and our nation as a whole.





*What you'll learn in this episode:*





- 📉 The *real reasons* marriage is declining—and what it means for Canada’s future

- 💡 Why marriage is a *public good,* not just a personal decision

- 💰 The surprising ways marriage impacts *wealth and health*

- 👶 How children are affected when parents *marry vs. cohabit*

- 🏛️ What community leaders and faith leaders can do to *strengthen family culture* today





➡️ Subscribe, and please share this video with friends who care about the future of family and faith in Canada. Your voice—and your values—matter more than ever.





🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

Sign Up Now: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787&source_type=em





---





*FIND US AT:*





🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

📱 Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytene

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15CfHysmnsJO

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene





#MarriageMatters #FamilyValues #FaithAndCulture #ChristianPerspective #HealthyFamilies #AndreaMrozek #IDoBook #FayteneTV #ProFamily #parenting #weddingdress #weddingphotography #marriagecounselling #marriagecounselor #marriagevideo #marriagegoals #marriageadvice #bride #bridalmakeup #datingadvice #parentingadvice