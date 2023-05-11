© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Miles Guo: I saw the anger of our fellow fighters. Every word of yours was shot at the CCP like a bullet. May 10 is a day that all of us in the NFSC should remember. I miss the days we spent together. Good life and happy family are to be earned through your past effort and present persistence, and you must cherish the present.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】七哥：七哥看到了战友们的愤怒，战友们的每一句话都像子弹一样射向中共。5月10日是我们新中国联邦人都应该记住的日子。很怀念过去一起度过的日子。美好的生活、美满的家庭是由你过去的时间和当下的执着换来的，要珍惜当下。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平