The most inflammatory food in the world

There is a lot of debate over what the most inflammatory food is. Some people say meat, while others say it's the fiber in plants. Some people do well consuming fiber, and others don’t. Why? Humans can’t digest fiber. Your microbes are what break down fiber by fermenting it. While fiber is anti-inflammatory, unfermented fiber is inflammatory. If you don’t have enough of the right microbes in your gut, you could have more of an issue with fiber than other people. Certain things like antibiotics, improper nutrition as a child, ultra-processed foods, and glyphosate can alter your microbiome and lead to inflammation. The most inflammatory foods in the world are ultra-processed foods: a basic recipe of sugar, flour, and seed oils with a dash of glyphosate.







