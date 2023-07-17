Hollywood Expose and Analysis Part 1 of 35 - Scientology Headquarters in Hollywood

INTRODUCTION:



Brian Ruhe and Mr. 31 were in LA, California in Mid Nov. 2019 and we were based in the Hollywood area.

Our goal is to show how Hollywood and surrounding areas have been a powerful influence on Western Culture and that it was not "organic" evolution per se... but carefully and strategically manipulated from behind the scenes to achieve a pre-determined result.

Our aim is to "decode" what has happened and is still unfolding... including the Music scene and what late, great Dave McGowan exposed. In essence, the entertainment industry's primary goals are deflection of priority, propaganda and mind control.

RECOMMENDED VIEWING

HOLLYWOODISM: MOVIES AND AMERICAN DREAM

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Q34XYku1EZr/

This documentary shows how a few men, born in Eastern Europe, fled the East coast and Thomas Edison lawsuits and established themselves and their studios (ie. MGM, Warner Brothers, Universal, Paramount etc.) in the Hollywood area /San Fernando valley. They were savvy enough to realize the power of this new media form and took full advantage. Duly note at the time, early 20th century... the US was still recovering from the Civil War, and was isolationist, hence a ball of clay still trying to find an identity, which Hollywood took full advantage of. The rest is history.

Continued on our Playlist: HOLLYWOOD EXPOSE AND ANALYSIS at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/xJ2rVKAA54ys/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

You have my permission to please copy any of my videos and spread them wherever you like. Please post links on Facebook.

Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/