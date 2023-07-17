BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hollywood Expose and Analysis Part 1 of 35 - Scientology Headquarters in Hollywood
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
51 views • 07/17/2023

INTRODUCTION:


Brian Ruhe and Mr. 31 were in LA, California in Mid Nov. 2019 and we were based in the Hollywood area.
Our goal is to show how Hollywood and surrounding areas have been a powerful influence on Western Culture and that it was not "organic" evolution per se... but carefully and strategically manipulated from behind the scenes to achieve a pre-determined result.

Our aim is to "decode" what has happened and is still unfolding... including the Music scene and what late, great Dave McGowan exposed. In essence, the entertainment industry's primary goals are deflection of priority, propaganda and mind control.

RECOMMENDED VIEWING

HOLLYWOODISM: MOVIES AND AMERICAN DREAM

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Q34XYku1EZr/

This documentary shows how a few men, born in Eastern Europe, fled the East coast and Thomas Edison lawsuits and established themselves and their studios (ie. MGM, Warner Brothers, Universal, Paramount etc.) in the Hollywood area /San Fernando valley. They were savvy enough to realize the power of this new media form and took full advantage. Duly note at the time, early 20th century... the US was still recovering from the Civil War, and was isolationist, hence a ball of clay still trying to find an identity, which Hollywood took full advantage of. The rest is history.

Continued on our Playlist: HOLLYWOOD EXPOSE AND ANALYSIS at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/xJ2rVKAA54ys/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
