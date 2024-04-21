BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Aussie Priest Unlocks END TIME 'Book of Heaven' Prophecy: Divinization & Purification of the Bride!
High Hopes
High Hopes
61 views • 04/21/2024

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Apr 20, 2024


Australian priest Fr Emil Milat shares his providential journey into the Divine Secret of the Millenium, the Book of Heaven. He reveals the powerful plan of God to bring about the greatest transformation in the history of mankind!

Share in Fr Emil's teaching here in his monthly DW teachings group!

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DPaEyBllYKiZ_RFfTY_xzCZso2CErj6P


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94AA0PGjodw

Keywords
purificationprophecycatholicend timesaustraliatransformationmillenniumaussiepriestgods planthe bridemother and refugeunlocksbook of heavendivinizationfr emil milatpowerful plan
