Aussie Priest Unlocks END TIME 'Book of Heaven' Prophecy: Divinization & Purification of the Bride!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Apr 20, 2024
Australian priest Fr Emil Milat shares his providential journey into the Divine Secret of the Millenium, the Book of Heaven. He reveals the powerful plan of God to bring about the greatest transformation in the history of mankind!
Share in Fr Emil's teaching here in his monthly DW teachings group!
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DPaEyBllYKiZ_RFfTY_xzCZso2CErj6P
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94AA0PGjodw