Daily Scripture (2 Chronicles 20:21)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bread & Water is essential for life. In both the physical (our body's need for food to survive) & in the spiritual (our spiritual need for Jesus to survive). So if you hunger & thirst for righteousness, please join us. We give you an #appetizer w/ a #VerseOfTheDay (#BibleVerse) from The #Bible #everyday.
***Our Belief***
The Bible From Cover To Cover It's All About Jesus. Bread & Water is essential for life. Our physical body needs for food to survive. Our spiritual body needs for Jesus to survive.
***Our Mission***
Share Scriptures, Share The Gospel & Share The Good News That Jesus Is Coming Back SOON!!!
***LINKS TO FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA***
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyBreadWater
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dailybreadwater
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailybreadwater
Harpazo Club - https://www.harpazo.club/-DailyBreadWater
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-2443214
Telegram - https://t.me/DailyBreadWater
Twitter - https://twitter.com/DailyBreadWater
Vimeo - https://vimeo.com/dailybreadwater
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@DailyBreadWater
***Read The Bible for yourself***
https://youtu.be/gh4dTvoBEwM
Here is Websites to read the Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com
http://biblehub.com
http://www.biblestudytools.com
http://www.openbible.info
You can also read The Bible on your smart phone, tablet, computer. Anything with an Android, Apple, Amazon app store.
Or Listen to Word Of Promise Audio Bible via our YouTube Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH7lJ4jw8DbEYnPuLvEeX4X_t53zp0oIG
Here We Have A PDF Chart Breaking Down The Bible into Chapters Per Book, Verses Per Book, Verses Per Chapter
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r3NSmL8rS8Z6u3iAN_R8ecj3UQey06ST/view?usp=sharing
***How to Be Saved***
A = ADMIT
ADMIT you’re a sinner in need of a savior
https://youtu.be/WFywYCjDBoI
Sin separates us for God
https://youtu.be/ZrG6XoXYUqE
ADMIT you can't do this on your own
https://youtu.be/cj-uwLa191k
ADMIT you need Jesus
B = BELIEVE
BELIEVE Jesus is who He says He is
https://youtu.be/izy9WjLlA1o
BELIEVE Jesus died for you, was buried and He rose from the dead
https://youtu.be/Z6X84_XlQLg
Jesus is our mediator
https://youtu.be/fOYNEZ1oN9c
C = CALL/CONFESS
CONFESS your sins
https://youtu.be/58MRpYzpozQ
CALL on The Name of The LORD
https://youtu.be/uJAWrg95gHQ
"ABC's Of Salvation" & Sample Prayer PDF
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13mMtQvyuMzIOd_Dkmz8_UZ3HsDITIMAh/view?usp=sharing
Do you think we are in the End Times - End Times Questions PDF
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ms60Z710ynpoZy3vhkXHUS6CHdHukR1Y/view?usp=sharing
Do you need prayer or have praise report?
To Request Prayer and/or Share A Praise Report
E-Mail us at [email protected]
or
Leave a comment or message on one of our Social Media pages
#Amen, #Apocalypse, #Appetizer, #Believe, #Bible, #BibleProphecy, #BibleStudy, #BibleVerse, #BibleVerseOfTheDay, #Blessed, #Blood, #Bread, #BreadOfLife, #Cast, #Christ, #Christian, #Christianity, #Church, #Cross, #Daily, #Debut, #EndTimes, #Everyday, #Facebook, #FacebookLIVE, #Faith, #God, #GodIsGood, #GodsWord, #Gospel, #Grace, #Heaven, #Heal, #HolyGhost, #HolySpirit, #Hope, #Imminent, #Inspiration, #Israel, #Jesus, #JesusIsComing, #JesusIsComingSoon, #JesusIsLord, #JesusLovesYou, #JesusIsKing, #JesusSaves, #LastDays, #Life, #LIVE, #LIVEStream, #LivingWater, #Lord, #Lost, #LostLovedOnes, #Love, #Maranatha, #MarkOfTheBeast, #Mercy, #Microsoft, #Motivation, #Office, #Paradise, #Peace, #PowerPoint, #Praise, #PraiseReport, #Pray, #Prayer, #Presentation, #Prophecy, #Quotes, #Rapture, #RaptureReady, #Repent, #Request, #Restream, #Revelation, #Rumble, #Salvation, #ScreenCast, #Scripture, #SecondComing, #Slide, #SlideShow, #SocialMedia, #Soon, #SpiritualWarfare, #Stream, #StreamCast, #StreamYard, #Sunday, #Testimony, #Testimonies, #Thankful, #Tribulation, #Truth, #Twitter, #Verse, #VerseOfTheDay, #Video, #VideoPad, #Vimeo, #Water, #WakeUp, #WordOfGod, #Worship, #Yeshua, #YouTube, #YouTubeLIVE,