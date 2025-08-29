Artificial Intelligence Is Ushering In Delusion And Enslavement-NTEB-AUG 29 2025

Christian, you may not be aware of it to the extent it’s taking place, but I am here to tell you, to warn you, of the coming enslavement of our society at the hands of Artificial Intelligence and AI chatbots. We are not entering into a ‘golden age’ as some would say, but rather an iron age as in the iron that will be mixed with miry clay in the soon-coming 7-year kingdom of Antichrist. Call me the ‘doom-and-gloom prophet’ all you like, I can take it, but you might not be able to withstand what’s coming down the pipeline right now.





“And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.” Daniel 2:43 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Peter Thiel is one of the vaunted ‘A-Gays’, powerful billionaire homosexuals who wield tremendous power to reshape society. Thiel is not only obsessed with the coming Antichrist, he is also hard at work on creating the technology that will be used in that 7-year kingdom. His company, Palantir, has surpassed Microsoft, Blackrock, OpenAI and others for the title of most evil end times corporation. His good friend, President Donald Trump, has given him an ‘all areas access’ pass to the Federal government to use his AI software and algorithms to radically transform how things are done. Under the guise of doing good, the tech titans are about to do some very, very wicked things. On this Podcast, we show you just how bad it’s going to be.