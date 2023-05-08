The Hebrew Roots Movement-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 7 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Understanding the Recent Hebrew Roots Movement Which Urges a Return to First Century Judaism. They Forget That the Blessings of Abraham Are Come Through the Promise, and the Law ("Added Later Because of Transgressions") Did Not Come Until Moses - 500 years later. In the Least, the HRM Takes Total Focus From Jesus Christ (Who is Our Passover, Our All-in-All). In Greater Portions, It Inserts Weak and Beggarly Elements That Debase the Simplicity of the Gospel of the Grace of God, Even As First-Century Judaizers Sought to Do.