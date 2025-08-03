Let's not forget the EU chief Ursula von der Leyen wanted to introduce mandatory vaccination. 😳

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's not forget the fact that EU chief Ursula von der Leyen wanted to violate the bodily autonomy of 450 million EU citizens by introducing mandatory vaccination. 😳
"One third of the European population is not vaccinated. These are 150 million people. This is a lot."
"And therefore, I think it is understandable and appropriate to lead this discussion now, how we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
