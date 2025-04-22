BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pope: rite of the ascertainment of death takes place before Pope Francis’ body is transported to St. Peter’s Basilica until funeral
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
104 views • 4 months ago

The rite of the ascertainment of death takes place before Pope Francis’ body is transported to St. Peter’s Basilica until funeral. posted this morning.

Adding:

Cardinal Farrell steps in as Vatican enters Sede Vacante – reports

Following the announcement of Pope Francis’ passing at 7:35 am Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell has assumed temporary leadership of the Vatican, CNN reported.

Originally from Ireland and with deep roots in the U.S. Church, Farrell now guides the Holy See through the "Sede Vacante" — the period between pontificates.

Appointed Camerlengo by Pope Francis in 2019 and later chosen to head the Vatican’s highest court, Cardinal Farrell will now oversee day-to-day operations until a new pope is chosen through the conclave in the Sistine Chapel.

On Monday evening, he will also lead the solemn rites confirming the Pope’s death and preparing his body for burial.

Adding: 

Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin ENDORSES conservative Cardinal Robert Sarah for Pope, highlighting:

- 'He is traditional — he believes in God'

- 'He is black — his faith is authentic because blacks are less fraudulent than whites'

